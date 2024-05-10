Marking his first narrative feature in a decade, Mysterious Skin and The Doom Generation director Gregg Araki is returning with a new thriller. I Want Your Sex, scripted by Araki and Karley Sciortino, is set to star Olivia Wilde and the first details have been unveiled ahead of a summer shoot in Los Angeles.

Described as a “provocative thriller” which “blithely explores desire, domination, and fantasy, here’s the synopsis: “How far is too far? When fresh-faced Elliot lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse. But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder. Featuring outrageous characters and a playful sense of humor, I Want Your Sex will upend expectations in a way that will both shock and delight!”

Araki has recently seen his breakout features receive new restoration, including The Doom Generation, so after a decade of dabbling in TV, it’s exciting to see him return to the big screen. The project will also mark a big-screen return for Wilde, whose last feature was 2022’s Babylon.

Watch Araki’s recent Criterion closet picks below.