Following up her directorial debut, the coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is expanding her scope to quite an extent with Don’t Worry Darling. Reteaming with writer Katie Silberman, the film is a 1950s-set tale following a suburban housewife who starts to realize her idyllic world is not what it seems. Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine, the mysterious first trailer gives off vibes of The Truman Show as Pugh’s character’s world starts to shatter in the psychological thriller.

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” Olivia Wilde recently told CinemaCon audiences in describing the film’s conceit. “Not just material things… but true love and friendship. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve the world?”

Watch the trailer below.

Don’t Worry Darling opens on September 23, 2022.