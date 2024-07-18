After surprising with a quartet of Oscar wins for his remake All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger stepped up his star power for his next project, Conclave. Starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Brían F. O’Byrne, Carlos Diehz, Merab Ninidze, Thomas Loibl, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini, the Pope drama will likely stop by the fall festival circuit before arriving in theaters on November 1. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: ” From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front) CONCLAVE follows one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church’s most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.”

“He finds himself in a crisis of faith—it’s really about a quiet man surrounded by men who vie for power as he tries to rediscover his faith,” Berger says of Fiennes’ character to Vanity Fair. “[Ralph’s] diligence in terms of learning Italian and Latin—he wanted to be super accurate. He took a lot of pride in that, and a lot of pride in his craft. He wanted to get to the truth.”

