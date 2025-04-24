While Asghar Farhadi’s first ventures working internationally with the French-set The Past, starring Bérénice Bejo and Tahar Rahim, and the Spanish-language drama Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, didn’t quite Iive up to the Iranian director’s finest works, he’s going to give it another go. Following his Cannes Grand Prix winner A Hero back in 2021, the director has announced his next feature, which will shoot in France and has amassed quite the ensemble.

Variety reports Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney, and Adam Bessa will star in Parallel Tales, along with an “appearance” by Catherine Deneuve. With production set to begin in Paris this fall, a spring 2026 France release in the works, making it primed for a Cannes Film Festival debut next year.

While no plot details have been unveiled yet, one can expect another dramatically knotty, searing drama from the director, who has confirmed he will no longer make films in Iran until the authoritarian regime ceases its repression and censorship.