Returning to Cannes Film Festival, Asghar Farhadi’s latest feature Parallel Tales may be his most fitting project yet to premiere at the French festival. Following his Cannes Grand Prix winner A Hero back in 2021, his latest is a French-language project starring Isabelle Huppert, Virginie Efira, Vincent Cassel, Pierre Niney, Adam Bessa, and India Hair, “with the participation of” Catherine Deneuve. Ahead of the premiere in competition, French distributors Memento Films have dropped the first French-language trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Seeking inspiration for her new novel, Sylvie spies on her neighbors across the street. When she hires young Adam to help her with her daily life, she doesn’t realize that he will turn her life and work upside down, until the fiction she imagined surpasses everyone’s reality.”

Speaking about the project, Huppert told us recently, “All I can say is that I really enjoyed working with him a lot. That was really, really great and I loved my role. I’m a writer in the film, with all that that implies, you know? It’s all about imagination and the power of imagination and it’s a wonderful role. I haven’t seen the film yet, but I’m very curious.”

See the trailer and poster below and return for our review.