Thanks to the breakout success of his Oscar-winning drama A Separation back in 2011, Asghar Farhadi’s earlier films have received newfound recognition thanks to new restorations in the subsequent years. Following his Cannes prize winner A Hero, the latest to get restored is his 2003 drama Dancing in the Dust. Arriving this Friday in a director-approved 2K digital restoration courtesy of Film Movement Classics in what will be the film’s first-ever North American release, we’re pleased to premiere the exclusive new trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Shortly following their impulsive wedding, the naive, young Nazar is pressured by his family into divorcing his new wife, Reyhane, after rumors circulate of her mother’s possible sex-work. Still deeply in love, he insists on paying back Reyhane’s marriage dowry despite his insolvency. Nazar is soon on the run from creditors and finds himself hiding out in the desert where he meets a taciturn old snake hunter. Much to the man’s chagrin, Nazar insists on working with the hunter until he earns enough money to return to the city and make good on his mistakes.”

See the exclusive trailer below for the film starring Faramarz Gharibian, Yousef Khodaparast, Baran Kosari Jalal Sarhad Seraj, Saeed Noorullahi, Mitra Tabrizi, and Nobar Ghanbarian.

Dancing in the Dust arrives digitally this Friday, September 29.