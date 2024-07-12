NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Anthology Film Archives

A Zoë Lund retrospective includes films by Abel Ferrara and Larry Cohen; Stan Brakhage plays in “Essential Cinema.”

Museum of the Moving Image

Films by Robert Altman, Isabel Sandoval, and Alain Berliner play in “From the Margins: The Trans Film Image“; “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex” brings Pulp Fiction, Speed and Menace II Society on 35mm.

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective continues, including The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp on Saturday.

Japan Society

An imported 35mm print of August in the Water screens on Sunday.

Film Forum

Seven Samurai, Powell and Pressburger’s The Small Back Room and Vittorio De Sica’s Shoeshine all screen.

Metrograph

Films by Akira and Kiyoshi Kurosawa play in In Pursuit of Shadows; films by Linklater and Otto Preminger play as part of Summer at Sea; The Beaches of Agnès and Starship Troopers screen, while Do the Right Thing and King Kong show on 35mm; Olympiad continues.

IFC Center

Stalker, Blow Out, Days of Being Wild, and In the Mood for Love play daily; Miami Vice, The Mummy, Cool World (on 35mm), and Silence of the Lambs play late.