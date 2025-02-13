NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Vincent Gallo writes, directs, and / or stars in Buffalo ’66, Trouble Every Day, and The Brown Bunny, all playing on 35mm; a print of Twilight screens Sunday.

Museum of Modern Art

Dutchman and We Are Universal play in a two-for-one screening.

Japan Society

A six-film Nobuhiko Obayashi retrospective has two final showings on Friday.

Anthology Film Archives

Willem Dafoe: Wild at Heart features films by Schrader, Lynch, Scorsese, and Kathryn Bigelow.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Snubbed Forever continues.

IFC Center

A new 4K restoration of Picnic at Hanging Rock continues; Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, and Mulholland Dr. screen; Fargo, The Thing, Irreversible, and House show late.

Film Forum

Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman begins playing in a new 4K restoration; The Little Mermaid screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

Alien, Cría Cuervos, The Fabulous Stains, and Blow-Up play on 35mm; a Ryan J. Sloan and Ariella Mastroianni curation, Knock Knock, Brigitte Lin, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.