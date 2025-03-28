NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

My ten-film Manoel de Oliveira retrospective Mirror of Life begins, with numerous restorations making their North American premiere.

Japan Society

One of Ozu’s greatest films, Early Spring, plays on 35mm this Friday.

Roxy Cinema

Eraserhead and An American Tail screen, the latter for free.

Anthology Film Archives

The Rules of the Game and The Flowers of St. Francis play on 35mm in Essential Cinema.

Film Forum

A René Clair retrospective continues, as does Luis Buñuel’s Él and Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman; Betty Boop and Friends screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Stop Making Sense, Mulholland Dr., Lost Highway, Sorcerer, and Funny Games (the good one) show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Hanna and a print of Westward the Women screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Donnie Darko and Diabolique play on 35mm; In Good Faith and In the Pinku start while Tonino Guerra, Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us continue.