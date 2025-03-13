NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Martin Scorsese has programmed Living, Breathing New York, which starts with Shadows and a 35mm print of Heaven Knows What on Sunday; The Rubber Gun (watch our exclusive trailer debut) plays Saturday with a Stephen Lack Q&A; Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, and Wild at Heart screen.

Anthology Film Archives

Robina Rose’s Nightshift (watch our exclusive trailer debut) begins playing in a new restoration; Matías Piñeiro-curated series offers Antonioni, Hollis Frampton, and Straub-Huillet.

Film Forum

Luis Buñuel’s Él begins screening in a 4K restoration; Lou Ye’s Suzhou River and Spring Fever screen; Play It As It Lays and Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continue; Space Jam screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; eXistenZ, Mulholland Dr., Paprika, Best in Show, Palindromes, and Pink Flamingos show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Swept Away and The Iron Giant screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

BAM

Heiny Srour’s Leila and the Wolves and The Hour of Liberation has arrived begin a run.

Metrograph

Amarcord, The Secret of Kells, The Virgin Suicides, River’s Edge, and Singin’ in the Rain play on 35mm; Tonino Guerra, Inbal Weinberg, Welcome to Suburbia, Take a Walk on the Wild Side, and The Body Between Us continue.