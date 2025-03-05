I wish there were an exact subgenre for Robina Rose’s Nightshift so I could see every single one of its kin. The British feature––recalling the austere melancholy of Chantal Akerman or films of its cinematographer, Jon Jost––has spent 40-plus years as an object of complete obscurity, knowledge beguiles while watching it: a masterclass in where to put the camera, where to cut, and where to put the camera again to follow, complicate, or upend where you put the camera before. Don’t go to film school; just watch Nightshift over and over.

The Lightbox Film Center, the British Film Institute, and Cinenova have restored Rose’s film, which Arbelos opens at Anthology Film Archives for a one-week run on March 14. Ahead of this we are thrilled to debut a trailer that perfectly encapsulates Nightshift.

Here’s the synopsis: “Over the course of a single nightshift, a West London hotel clerk (U.K. counterculture icon Jordan, and previously the star of Derek Jarman’s Jubliee) plays mute witness to a nocturnal constellation of guests ranging from punk rockers and scenester magicians to seemingly staid businessmen and old-world gentry. As the hours march deeper into night and the varied clientele depart the waking world, the hotel transforms into an otherworldly, liminal space swaying between the everyday and the enchanting. Gorgeously photographed by filmmaker Jon Jost, with a soundtrack by Simon Jeffes of the legendary Penguin Cafe Orchestra, Nightshift is both a potent snapshot of London’s early-1980s art scene (actor/poet Heathcote Williams and filmmaker Anne Rees-Mogg also star) and a bold, instantly engrossing artistic statement from director Robina Rose. Newly restored by Lightbox Film Center, and back in circulation thanks to Arbelos Films, Nightshift is a beguiling masterwork of surreal, somnambulant cinema that casts a resonant and bewitching spell.”