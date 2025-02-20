NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Herzog’s Nosferatu, Mulholland Dr., Funeral Parade of Roses, The Thing, and Irreversible show late.

Roxy Cinema

Saturday brings Bruce LaBruce introducing Ciao! Manhattan and Melody of Love on 16mm; Claude Chabrol’s Ten Days Wonder shows on 16mm this Sunday alongside the rare Iranian feature Dead End.

Japan Society

Masahiro Shinoda’s Pale Flower shows on 35mm this Friday.

Film at Lincoln Center

The newly restored Compensation begins screening while a career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective continues.

Film Forum

Tales from the New Yorker includes films by Nicholas Ray, Orson Welles, and John Huston. Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Meet Me In St. Louis screens on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Willem Dafoe: Wild at Heart continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

Snubbed Forever continues with Blue Collar and Carmen Jones.

Metrograph

Alien, Love Torn in a Dream, and Rambling Rose play on 35mm; The Divorced Women’s Film Festival and an António Reis and Margarida Cordeiro program starts while Laura Dern, Raise Ravens, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.