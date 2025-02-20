NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
IFC Center
Hideaki Anno’s Love & Pop plays in a new restoration; Herzog’s Nosferatu, Mulholland Dr., Funeral Parade of Roses, The Thing, and Irreversible show late.
Roxy Cinema
Saturday brings Bruce LaBruce introducing Ciao! Manhattan and Melody of Love on 16mm; Claude Chabrol’s Ten Days Wonder shows on 16mm this Sunday alongside the rare Iranian feature Dead End.
Japan Society
Masahiro Shinoda’s Pale Flower shows on 35mm this Friday.
Film at Lincoln Center
The newly restored Compensation begins screening while a career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective continues.
Film Forum
Tales from the New Yorker includes films by Nicholas Ray, Orson Welles, and John Huston. Godard’s A Woman Is a Woman continues in a new 4K restoration; Meet Me In St. Louis screens on Sunday.
Anthology Film Archives
Willem Dafoe: Wild at Heart continues.
Museum of the Moving Image
Snubbed Forever continues with Blue Collar and Carmen Jones.
Metrograph
Alien, Love Torn in a Dream, and Rambling Rose play on 35mm; The Divorced Women’s Film Festival and an António Reis and Margarida Cordeiro program starts while Laura Dern, Raise Ravens, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.