NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

One of our era’s great musicians, Lex Walton, introduces I-Be Area on Friday; Babe: Pig in the City screens for free on Sunday.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Frederick Wiseman retrospective begins.

IFC Center

A new 4K restoration of Picnic at Hanging Rock begins a run; Eraserhead and Mulholland Dr. screen; The Actor, Misery, House, and Jennifer’s Body show late.

Museum of the Moving Image

Snubbed Forever brings 35mm prints of Dog Day Afternoon, Batman Returns, and Barton Fink.

Museum of Modern Art

A Jerry Schatzberg retrospective begins.

Film Forum

Groundhog Day screens on Groundhog Day.

Anthology Film Archives

Wandering Women features films by Barbara Loden, Sembène, Chantal Akerman, Masao Adachi and more.

Metrograph

Mouchette, The Grandmaster, Crouching Tiger, Children of Paradise, Uncut Gems, and (if time and money mean nothing to you) Emilia Pérez play on 35mm; a Jacques Audiard curation begins while Knock Knock, Brigitte Lin, Delphine Seyrig: Rebel Muse, Amongst Humans, and 15 Minutes continue.