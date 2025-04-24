Before Virginie Efira can be seen reteaming with her Other People’s Children director Rebecca Zlotowski in the Cannes-bound Vie privée, one of the actor’s previous festival selections is finally arriving stateside. Delphine Deloget’s drama All to Play For, which premiered at the 2023 edition of Cannes in Un Certain Regard, follows Efira as a bohemian single mother who fights the full weight of the French court system to save her son.

The film’s been picked up by Hope Runs High, who’ll release it beginning on May 14 at LA’s Laemmle Theatres, with a special NYC sneak preview taking place this Monday at NYC’s Nitehawk in Williamsburg. Ahead of the run, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new U.S. trailer for the directorial debut also starring Mathieu Demy.

“All To Play For grabbed me from the first scene and never let go. Virginie Efira is one of the most exciting international screen presences working today. She handles every hairpin turn of Delphine Deloget’s kinetic debut with a masterful blend of bohemian charm and the propulsive energy of a ’70s exploitation action heroine,” says Hope Runs High curator Taylor Purdee.

See our exclusive trailer premiere below.