Amalia Ulman has followed El Planeta, one of this decade’s most auspicious debuts, with the equal-parts caustic and sincere Magic Farm. With its limited release beginning today, I had the fortune of speaking with her and Chloë Sevigny in an interview that highlights the particular relationship between a writer-director-actor and her co-star.

Listen below and subscribe here:

Music courtesy of Lex Walton: “Love Theme From an Unreleased Film” from the album Giving It Up.