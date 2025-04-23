After the initial main announcement and sidebars, the full Cannes Film Festival lineup has now come into focus with 16 additions today. Highlights include Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, in competition, while elsewhere Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t, Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains, Koji Fukada’s Love on Trial, Lav Diaz’s Magellan, and Pedro Pinho’s I Only Rest in the Storm have been added.
Competition
Die My Love, dir. Lynne Ramsay
Mother And Child, dir. Saeed Roustaee
Un Certain Regard
Love Me Tender, dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet
A Poet, dir. Simon Mesa Soto
I Only Rest In The Storm, dir. Pedro Pinho
The Chronology Of Water, dir. Kristen Stewart
Cannes Premiere
Love On Trial dir. Koji Fukada
The Love That Remains, dir. Hlynur Palmason
Magellan, dir. Lav Diaz
Midnight Screenings
No One Will Know, dir. Vincent Mael Cardona
Honey Don’t, dir. Ethan Coen
Special Screenings
Little Amelie, dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han
Mama, dir. Or Sinai
Arco, dir. Ugo Bienvenu
The Wonderers, dir. Josephine Japy
Pierre Richard homage
L’Homme Qui A Vu L’Ours Qui A Vu L’Homme, dir. Pierre Richard