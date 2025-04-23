After the initial main announcement and sidebars, the full Cannes Film Festival lineup has now come into focus with 16 additions today. Highlights include Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, in competition, while elsewhere Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut The Chronology of Water, Ethan Coen’s Honey Don’t, Hlynur Palmason’s The Love That Remains, Koji Fukada’s Love on Trial, Lav Diaz’s Magellan, and Pedro Pinho’s I Only Rest in the Storm have been added.

See below via Screen Daily.

Competition

Die My Love, dir. Lynne Ramsay

Mother And Child, dir. Saeed Roustaee

Un Certain Regard

Love Me Tender, dir. Anna Cazenave Cambet

A Poet, dir. Simon Mesa Soto

I Only Rest In The Storm, dir. Pedro Pinho

The Chronology Of Water, dir. Kristen Stewart

Cannes Premiere

Love On Trial dir. Koji Fukada

The Love That Remains, dir. Hlynur Palmason

Magellan, dir. Lav Diaz

Midnight Screenings

No One Will Know, dir. Vincent Mael Cardona

Honey Don’t, dir. Ethan Coen

Special Screenings

Little Amelie, dirs. Mailys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Mama, dir. Or Sinai

Arco, dir. Ugo Bienvenu

The Wonderers, dir. Josephine Japy

Pierre Richard homage

L’Homme Qui A Vu L’Ours Qui A Vu L’Homme, dir. Pierre Richard