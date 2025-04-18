NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

Triple Canopy Presents: In The Hole brings 35mm prints of Salò, Tsai Ming-liang’s The Hole, and more.

Roxy Cinema

Martin Scorsese presents Henry Hathaway’s Kiss of Death on 35mm this Friday; Jerry Lewis’ Smorgasboard shows on 35mm Saturday; Dazed and Confused and Smiley-Face play on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema brings Erich von Stroheim’s Greed and films by Dziga Vertov; Richard Beymer’s The Innerview plays in a new restoration.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Howard Hawks, George Stevens, and more play in “The Lady at 100.”

Museum of the Moving Image

The Dead Zone plays throughout the weekend while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles shows Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman plays in a new restoration; Bride of Frankenstein screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

Barry Lyndon begins screening for its 50th anniversary; Salò, The Lair of the White Worm, The Holy Mountain, The Big Lebowski, The Elephant Man, The Evil Dead, and Mad Max show late.

Nitehawk Cinema

Children of Men and a print of Babe screen early on Saturday and Sunday.

Metrograph

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, and The Wayward Cloud play on 35mm; Courtney Stephens and Callie Hernandez have programmed Weird Medicine, which features Robert Kramer’s Doc’ Kingdom this Friday and a shorts program on Sunday; Lee Kang-sheng and John Sayles retros, a Syd Mead series, In Good Faith, and Welcome to Suburbia continue.