It’s been 15 long years since Sam Raimi last helmed a film in the genre he knows best, but the filmmaker is now finally returning to the horror arena with a new project. After a few fumbled forays in the Disney big-budget machine, Raimi is now attached to direct the horror thriller Send Help.

Set up at 20th Century Studios, Deadline reports the tone of the two-hander set on a desert island falls “somewhere between Rob Reiner’s Stephen King adaptation Misery and Robert Zemeckis’ classic Castaway.” Scripted by Damian Shannon and Mark Swift (Freddy vs. Jason, and the 2009 version of Friday the 13th), a theatrical release is planned for the project.

While Raimi has had his hand in a number of horror features as a producer the last decade or so, with the Evil Dead, Poltergeist, and The Grudge reboots, as well as Crawl, Don’t Breathe, and more, it’s beyond exciting to see him return behind the camera for a genre outing. As we await the studio greenlight, watch an early interview with Raimi from 1982 on The Evil Dead.