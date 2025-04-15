The last major Cannes sidebar lineup has now arrived with Directors’ Fortnight, and featured in the slate is perhaps our most-anticipated film across the entire festival: the world premiere of Christian Petzold’s Miroirs No. 3. Also featured is Robin Campillo’s opening-night selection Enzo, Sean Byrne’s shark thriller Dangerous Animals, and Eva Victor’s Sundance stand-out Sorry, Baby, which will close the festival.
The organizers said of this year’s lineup, “In a turbulent world beset on all fronts by reactionary attitudes, where republican and universalist values are under attack, art’s subversive role is threatened and major works are cancelled, filmmakers on all continents stand fiercely opposed to these trends. The richness and dynamism of the young generation’s cinema are intact. The films – some of which come from countries at war or regions where obscurantism and populism prevail – avoid lofty speeches, preferring to show us another reality. As ever, cinema is one step ahead of society. Rather than judge, it complicates. Rather than condemn, it interrogates. Rather than make sweeping statements, it pays attention to small-scale stories – those of individuals as they experience events. It does so with anger or humour, and always with a good dose of poetry.”
They continued, “The 57th edition of the Fortnight is pluralist, mixed, rich in discoveries. It celebrates a cinematic liveliness that is invaluable and more essential than ever, even as directors and producers are finding it increasingly difficult to finance their project. It stands with directors the world over in the fight against the homogenisation, the commodification and thus the neutralisation of cinema. We are pleased to share with you a lineup that honours the art of mise en scene and the desire and generosity of the auteurs.”
See the lineup below.
FEATURE FILMS
Enzo, Dirs. Laurent Cantet, Robin Campillo (Opening Film)
Brand New Landscape, Dir. Yuiga Danzuka
Death Does Not Exist, Dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière
Dangerous Animals, Dir. Sean Byrne
The Foxes Round, Dir. Valery Carnoy
The Girl in the Snow, Dir. Louise Hémon
Girl on Edge, Dir. Jinghao Zhao
The Girls We Want, Dir., Prïncia Car
Indomptables, Dir. Thomas Ngijol
Kokuho, Dir. Lee Sang-il
Lucky Lu, Dir. Lloyd Lee Choi
Militantropos, Dirs. Maksym Nakonechnyi,. Simon Mozgovyi. Alina Gorlova
Miroirs No. 3, Dir. Christian Petzold
Middle Class, Dir. Anthony Cordier
Peak Everything, Dir. Anne Émond
The President’s Cake, Dir. Hasan Hadi
Que Ma Volonté Soit Faite, Dir. Julia Kowalski
Sorry, Baby, Dir. Eva Victor (Closing Film)
SHORT FILMS
+10 k, Dir. Gala Hernadnez Lopez
Before the Sea Forgets, Dir. Ngoc Duy Le
The Body, Dir. Louris van de Geer
Bread Will Walk, Dir. Alex Boya
Blue Heart, Dir. Damuel Suffren
Death of a Fish, Eva Lusbaronian
Karmash, Dir. Aleem Bukhari
Loynes, Dir. Dorian Jespers
Nervous Energy, Dir. Eve Liu
When the Geese Flew, Dir. Arthur Gay