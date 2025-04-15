The last major Cannes sidebar lineup has now arrived with Directors’ Fortnight, and featured in the slate is perhaps our most-anticipated film across the entire festival: the world premiere of Christian Petzold’s Miroirs No. 3. Also featured is Robin Campillo’s opening-night selection Enzo, Sean Byrne’s shark thriller Dangerous Animals, and Eva Victor’s Sundance stand-out Sorry, Baby, which will close the festival.

The organizers said of this year’s lineup, “In a turbulent world beset on all fronts by reactionary attitudes, where republican and universalist values are under attack, art’s subversive role is threatened and major works are cancelled, filmmakers on all continents stand fiercely opposed to these trends. The richness and dynamism of the young generation’s cinema are intact. The films – some of which come from countries at war or regions where obscurantism and populism prevail – avoid lofty speeches, preferring to show us another reality. As ever, cinema is one step ahead of society. Rather than judge, it complicates. Rather than condemn, it interrogates. Rather than make sweeping statements, it pays attention to small-scale stories – those of individuals as they experience events. It does so with anger or humour, and always with a good dose of poetry.”

They continued, “The 57th edition of the Fortnight is pluralist, mixed, rich in discoveries. It celebrates a cinematic liveliness that is invaluable and more essential than ever, even as directors and producers are finding it increasingly difficult to finance their project. It stands with directors the world over in the fight against the homogenisation, the commodification and thus the neutralisation of cinema. We are pleased to share with you a lineup that honours the art of mise en scene and the desire and generosity of the auteurs.”

See the lineup below.

FEATURE FILMS

Enzo, Dirs. Laurent Cantet, Robin Campillo (Opening Film)

Brand New Landscape, Dir. Yuiga Danzuka

Death Does Not Exist, Dir. Félix Dufour-Laperrière

Dangerous Animals, Dir. Sean Byrne

The Foxes Round, Dir. Valery Carnoy

The Girl in the Snow, Dir. Louise Hémon

Girl on Edge, Dir. Jinghao Zhao

The Girls We Want, Dir., Prïncia Car

Indomptables, Dir. Thomas Ngijol

Kokuho, Dir. Lee Sang-il

Lucky Lu, Dir. Lloyd Lee Choi

Militantropos, Dirs. Maksym Nakonechnyi,. Simon Mozgovyi. Alina Gorlova

Miroirs No. 3, Dir. Christian Petzold

Middle Class, Dir. Anthony Cordier

Peak Everything, Dir. Anne Émond

The President’s Cake, Dir. Hasan Hadi

Que Ma Volonté Soit Faite, Dir. Julia Kowalski

Sorry, Baby, Dir. Eva Victor (Closing Film)

SHORT FILMS

+10 k, Dir. Gala Hernadnez Lopez

Before the Sea Forgets, Dir. Ngoc Duy Le

The Body, Dir. Louris van de Geer

Bread Will Walk, Dir. Alex Boya

Blue Heart, Dir. Damuel Suffren

Death of a Fish, Eva Lusbaronian

Karmash, Dir. Aleem Bukhari

Loynes, Dir. Dorian Jespers

Nervous Energy, Dir. Eve Liu

When the Geese Flew, Dir. Arthur Gay