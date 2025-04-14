We’ve always loved setting trends at The Film Stage and are accordingly chuffed that, nine months after we screened a 35mm print at the Roxy, Roman Polanski’s late-career triumph The Ghost Writer comes to the Criterion Channel in next month’s Coastal Thrillers, a series that does what it says on the tin: The Lady from Shanghai, Key Largo, The Long Goodbye, The Fog, and the other best film of 2010, Scorsese’s Shutter Island. It pairs well with Noir and the Blacklist (postwar realism, left-leaning artists) featuring films by Joseph Losey, Fritz Lang, Jules Dassin, and so on. Retrospectives are held for Terry Southern, Kathryn Bigelow, Jem Cohen, and (just in time for Caught By the Tides) Jia Zhangke, while Spike Lee gets his own Adventures In Moviegoing.

For recent restorations, Antonioni’s Il Grido and Anthony Harvey’s Dutchman appear. Criterion Editions include The Runner, Touchez pas au grisbi, Godzilla vs. Biollante, Paper Moon, and Chaplin’s A Woman of Paris. I’ll also note that Abel Ferrara’s Ukraine / Patti Smith doc Turn in the Wound makes a streaming debut, which for just about anybody is simply a debut.

See the full list of May titles and more at the Criterion Channel:

24 City, Jia Zhangke, 2008

Aerie, Jem Cohen, 2024

Anesthesia, Tim Blake Nelson, 2016

August Visitor, Ifeyinwa Arinze, 2023

Ballad of Philip Guston, Jem Cohen, 2022

Barbarella, Roger Vadim, 1968

The Beach, Danny Boyle, 2000

Benjamin Smoke, Jem Cohen and Peter Sillen, 2000

The Big Night, Joseph Losey, 1951

Birth of a Nation, Jem Cohen, 2017

Blue Steel, Kathryn Bigelow, 1990

Body Heat, Lawrence Kasdan, 1981

The Breaking Point, Michael Curtiz, 1950

Chain, Jem Cohen, 2004

Copycat, Jon Amiel, 1995

Counting, Jem Cohen, 2015

Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947

Crossing Paths with Luce Vigo, Jem Cohen, 2010

The Deep, Peter Yates, 1977

Dr. Strangelove, or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Stanley Kubrick, 1964

Dutchman, Anthony Harvey, 1966

Easy Rider, Dennis Hopper, 1969

End of the Road, Aram Avakian, 1970

Eye of God, Tim Blake Nelson, 1997

The Fog, John Carpenter, 1980

Free, Jem Cohen, 2007

Gerhard Richter Painting, Corinna Belz, 2011

The Ghost Writer, Roman Polanski, 2010

The Grey Zone, Tim Blake Nelson, 2001*

Gun Crazy, Joseph H. Lewis, 1950

Hangmen Also Die!, Fritz Lang, 1943

The Hedonists, Jia Zhangke, 2016

He Ran All the Way, John Berry, 1951

Hero, Sylvia Chang, Joan Chen, and Li Shaohong, 2022

The Hour of Liberation Has Arrived, Heiny Srour, 1974

Il grido, Michelangelo Antonioni, 1957

Insomnia, Christopher Nolan, 2002

Instrument, Jem Cohen, 1999

Intruder in the Dust, Clarence Brown, 1949

Joonam, Sierra Urich, 2023

The Keep, Michael Mann, 1983

The Lady from Shanghai, Orson Welles, 1947

The Lawless, Joseph Losey, 1950

Leaves of Grass, Tim Blake Nelson, 2009*

Leila and the Wolves, Heiny Srour, 1984

Little Flags, Jem Cohen, 2000

Long for the City, Jem Cohen, 2008

The Long Goodbye, Robert Altman, 1973

Lost Book Found, Jem Cohen, 1996

The Loveless, Kathryn Bigelow and Monty Montgomery, 1981

Lucky Three, Jem Cohen, 1997

The Magic Christian, Joseph McGrath, 1969*

Makeshift (for Mekas), Jem Cohen, 2019

Mountains May Depart, Jia Zhangke, 2015

Museum Hours, Jem Cohen, 2012

Nice Evening, Transmission Down, Jem Cohen, 2001

None Shall Escape, André De Toth, 1944

NYC Weights and Measures, Jem Cohen, 2005

O, Tim Blake Nelson, 2001*

Odds Against Tomorrow, Robert Wise, 1959

On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954

Opened Ending, Jem Cohen, 2020

Out of the Fog, Anatole Litvak, 1941

Paper Moon, Peter Bogdanovich, 1973*

The Passage Clock (for Walter Benjamin), Jem Cohen, 2008

Revive, Jia Zhangke, 2017

The Runner, Amir Naderi, 1984

Saving Face, Alice Wu, 2004*

Shutter Island, Martin Scorsese, 2010*

Still Life, Jia Zhangke, 2006*

Strange Days, Kathryn Bigelow, 1995

Swimming Out Till the Sea Turns Blue, Jia Zhangke, 2020*

Thieves’ Highway, Jules Dassin, 1949

Touchez pas au grisbi, Jacques Becker, 1954

A Touch of Sin, Jia Zhangke, 2013

Tree Song, Jem Cohen, 2019

Try and Get Me!, Cy Endfield, 1950

Turn in the Wound, Abel Ferrara, 2024

Vox Populi, Jonas Mekas, 2018

Wild Things, John McNaughton, 1998

Workingman’s Death, Michael Glawogger, 2005

Xiao Shan Going Home, Jia Zhangke, 1995

*Available in the U.S. only