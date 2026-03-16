Representing their busiest month in recent memory, June offers nine releases and eleven titles from the Criterion Collection. Perhaps of greatest note are two 4K releases for John Waters (Desperate Living and Hairspray) who, despite all this, still can’t get financing for a new movie. Jafar Panahi’s Palme-winning It Was Just An Accident comes to 4K (with a nice cover to boot), while Med Hondo’s positively major West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty and Lisa Cholodenko’s High Art debut on Blu-ray. Meanwhile, Criterion Editions continues with Lav Diaz‘s Magellan.

Five Easy Pieces and Charade will make nice upgrades, though maybe best of all is the Eclipse series’ much-welcome revival with a new edition of Carlos Saura’s Flamenco Trilogy.

See the full lineup below and more at Criterion: