Every so often Criterion upgrades a title so old it is, in effect, new again. Case in point: Akira Kurosawa’s Stray Dog, first put on DVD around the time this year’s college graduates were born, is coming to 4K this May. If it’s not quite one of his lesser-known works—certainly not on the same level of discovery as Rhapsody in August or Dersu Uzala—a revisit will be welcome. May UHDs also include Bob Fosse’s Lenny, Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value (featuring an essay by Karl Ove Knausgård), and Lawrence Kasdan’s Body Heat.

On the Blu-ray side, Ira Sachs makes a Criterion debut with both his first feature, The Delta, and most recent, Peter Hujar’s Day—the latter on the Criterion Premieres line—while Shu Lea Cheang’s Fresh Kill is released.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: