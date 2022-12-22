Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie directors! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

For this––our last episode of 2022––we bring on the extremely talented filmmaker Josh Ruben to discuss the legendary Sam Raimi. We primarily focus on some of Raimi’s earlier B-Sides: namely Crimewave (currently streaming on Tubi), The Quick and the Dead, and For Love of the Game.

Ruben himself stars in the new film A Wounded Fawn, now streaming on Shudder. This is a brutal, gnarly, allegorical piece of horror that earns a solid recommendation from The B-Side. Seek it out and enjoy! Ruben has also directed two top-notch features: Scare Me and Werewolves Within.

We discuss plenty with Ruben, from his own College Humor beginnings (this video in particular, I still cry every time I watch) to Raimi’s own The Evil Dead beginnings. From the troubled production of Crimewave to the initial negative reaction to The Quick and the Dead. There’s some discussion on Raimi’s masterful A Simple Plan, his underseen Southern Gothic The Gift, and Ruben’s experiences in the industry and future endeavors.

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

