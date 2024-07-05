NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Sergei Parajanov retrospective has begun, while “See It Big at the ’90s Multiplex” includes Speed and Strange Days on 35mm.

Anthology Film Archives

A Bruce Baille program plays in “Essential Cinema,” while Denys Arcand films screen.

Film Forum

Seven Samurai begins playing in a new 4K restoration, while Powell and Pressburger’s The Small Back Room and Vittorio De Sica’s Shoeshine continue.

Metrograph

The Infernal Affairs trilogy screens this weekend; films by Bergman and Wes Anderson play on 35mm as part of Summer at Sea; films by Marker and Godard play in Under the Pavement, the Beach; Summer of Rohmer and Piping Hot Pfeiffer continue.

Museum of Modern Art

A career-spanning Powell and Pressburger retrospective continues.

IFC Center

Blow Out, Days of Being Wild, In the Mood for Love, and The Cook, the Thief, His Wife, & Her Lover play daily; American Pop, Silence of the Lambs, and A Clockwork Orange play late.