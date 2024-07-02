This spring we learned that, rather surprisingly, Audrey Diwan’s follow-up to her Golden Lion-winning Happening, won’t be at Venice, Telluride, or TIFF either as Emmanuelle secured a world premiere at the 72nd San Sebastian Festival. Starring Noémie Merlant, Naomi Watts, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Will Sharpe, ahead of the premiere as well as its subsequent French release five days later on September 25, the steamy first French trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Emmanuelle (Merlant) is in search of a lost pleasure. She flies alone to Hong Kong on a business trip. In this sensual global city, where she initiates numerous encounters, she meets Kei, a man who constantly eludes her. Audrey Diwan’s film, freely adapted from Emmanuelle Arsan’s novel, casts a female gaze on the intimate quest of the woman whose name still evokes one cinema’s most provocative characters.”

See the trailer and poster below.