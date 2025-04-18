The most essential, vital documentary of the last year, Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor’s No Other Land, is now finally available to watch at home for a limited time. The Indie Film Site Network Advocate Award winner and Academy Award Best Documentary winner from the Palestinian-Israeli collective takes an intimate, harrowing look at the day-to-day destruction and violence inflicted on Palestinian lives in the West Bank. While its successful North American theatrical run continues as the film nears $2.4 million at the box office, it’s now available digitally in an exclusive, fundraising window in North America.

No Other Land is now available for digital rentals, and individual supporters and organizations can host screenings in their own communities via Theatrical On Demand®, Virtual Event Cinema, home gatherings, or anywhere they secure an event venue across North America. The film is available for an exclusive, three-week period beginning today and ending May 9, 2025.

Filmmaker Basel Adra shares, “My father was born under Israeli occupation and could never go to school. But I learned English and filmmaking which is how I was able to get the story of Masafer Yatta out to millions. Now it’s available online in North America, with a fundraiser to support the community’s future – because this isn’t just a film, it’s our lives.”

All filmmaker proceeds from digital rentals and ticket sales (and any additional donations) will support the Masafer Yatta communities featured in the documentary, including support to families attacked by settlers and the funding of English and documentary classes to grow the next generation of local storytellers. Learn more at supportmasaferyatta.com.

Basel Adra adds, “We decided to independently make our film accessible online in the US because, despite winning the Oscar, our community is still being destroyed and we urgently need help. All the money we get from this fundraiser will go directly to the community, physical and psychological support to help families recover after settler attacks, a local sheep fodder factory to create employment, and English classes so the younger generation has more tools to tell our stories.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “Something that’s occasionally forgotten amongst the carnage and statistics of recent events is how relentless (and calculated) the decades of conflict have been on regular Palestinian lives: the daily humiliations faced by anyone forced to pass through a checkpoint to get to work; or the endless micro and macro aggressions visited on those living near the border. The latter is what is witnessed in No Other Land, a powerful documentary premiering today at the Berlinale that follows the friendship of Basel Adra, a Palestinian activist and West Bank native, and Yuval Abraham, an Israeli investigative journalist who joins his cause. Beginning in 2019 and running all the way up to December of last year, the film provides a vital document of the erasure of Adra’s region, Masafer Yatta––an organized offensive that is described in the press notes as “the largest single act of forced transfer ever carried out in the occupied West Bank.”