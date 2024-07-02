Considering she’s only directed four features in the last quarter-century, any new film from Lynne Ramsay comes with quite the anticipation. Following 2017’s You Were Never Really Here, the director has circled no fewer than five potential projects. Now, one finally seems to be moving forward as a summer production has been confirmed in Canada.

An adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2019 novel Die, My Love, which follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis in a remote rural area, is eying a shoot in Alberta, Canada from August through October, as confirmed by Calgary Herald and the Director’s Guild of Canada. Thus far, only Jennifer Lawrence is attached to lead the project but expect more casting news soon. Die, My Love will mark Lawrence’s first project since last year’s summer comedy No Hard Feelings.

“It’s about mental health and the breakdown of a marriage,” said Ramsay last year. “But it’s really fucking funny. At least I think it’s funny… But I’m Glaswegian, so I’ve [got] a really black sense of humor.” Check out the book synopsis below, which brings up comparisons to the work of John Cassavetes, David Lynch, Lars von Trier, and John Ford.