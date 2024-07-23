Following 2017’s You Were Never Really Here, we recently learned Lynne Ramsay would finally be embarking on her next feature in Canada in just a few weeks. An adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2019 novel Die, My Love, the film follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis in a remote rural area.

With Jennifer Lawrence set to lead the project, marking her first since last summer’s comedy No Hard Feelings, she now has a co-star. Robert Pattinson is in talks to join the film, according to Deadline, as his schedule has freed up with The Batman Part II shoot delayed to January.

Ramsay is prepping a shoot in Alberta, Canada from August through October, with cinematography courtesy of Seamus McGarvey, reteaming after We Need to Talk About Kevin, according to IONCINEMA.

First photo from the set of Die my Love… I can't believe this is actually happening. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QuhKPBpaQi — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) July 19, 2024

“It’s about mental health and the breakdown of a marriage,” said Ramsay last year. “But it’s really fucking funny. At least I think it’s funny… But I’m Glaswegian, so I’ve [got] a really black sense of humor.” Check out the book synopsis below, which brings up comparisons to the work of John Cassavetes, David Lynch, Lars von Trier, and John Ford.