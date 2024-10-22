The rise of Lance Oppenheim continues unabated: within 12 months of Spermworld and Ren Faire comes the news he’ll be directing Primetime, a feature backed by A24 and Robert Pattinson’s Icki Eneo Arlo. Per sources (including some from which this writer’s heard directly), Ajon Singh’s script takes direct inspiration from NBC’s To Catch a Predator and its notorious host Chris Hansen; Deadline‘s article plays into that, noting rumors the film concerns “a journalist who takes on an underworld of crime and changes television forever.” Whether Pattinson also stars remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Deadline also notes Colman Domingo will make his directorial debut with Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney playing none other than Kim Novak. The project, Scandalous, is scripted by Matthew Fantaci and concerns the fire-setting affair between Novak and Sammy Davis Jr. (David Jonsson). Cameras roll once the HBO series finishes shooting its third season.