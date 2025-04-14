Following last week’s unveiling of the Cannes 2025 lineup, the first sidebar slate has been unveiled with the Cannes Critics’ Week lineup. Particularly of note is the Opening Night film, Laura Wandel’s Playground follow-up Adam’s Interest starring Anamaria Vartolomei and Léa Drucker, as well as Shih-Ching Tsou’s Left-Handed Girl, co-wrote and edited by Sean Baker, and Pauline Loquès’ Théodore Pellerin-led Nino.
See the lineup below via Screen Daily.
Competition
A Useful Ghost (Thai-Fr-Sing-Ger)
Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke
Kika (Belg-Fr)
Dir. Alexe Poukine
Sleepless City (Sp-Fr)
Dir. Guillermo Galoe
Nino (Fr)
Dir. Pauline Loquès
Reedland (Neth-Belg)
Dir. Sven Bresser
Imago (Fr-Belg)
Dir. Déni Oumar Pitsaev
Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan-Fr-US-UK)
Dir. Shih-Ching Tsou
Special screenings
Adam’s Interest (Belg-Fr) – Opening Film
Dir. Laura Wandel
Baise-en-Ville (Fr)
Dir. Martin Jauvat
Love Letters (Fr)
Dir. Alice Douard
Dandelion’s Odyssey (Fr-Belg) – Closing Film
Dir. Momoko Seto