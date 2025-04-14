Following last week’s unveiling of the Cannes 2025 lineup, the first sidebar slate has been unveiled with the Cannes Critics’ Week lineup. Particularly of note is the Opening Night film, Laura Wandel’s Playground follow-up Adam’s Interest starring Anamaria Vartolomei and Léa Drucker, as well as Shih-Ching Tsou’s Left-Handed Girl, co-wrote and edited by Sean Baker, and Pauline Loquès’ Théodore Pellerin-led Nino.

See the lineup below via Screen Daily and learn more about each film in the lineup here.

Competition

A Useful Ghost (Thai-Fr-Sing-Ger)

Dir. Ratchapoom Boonbunchachoke

Kika (Belg-Fr)

Dir. Alexe Poukine

Sleepless City (Sp-Fr)

Dir. Guillermo Galoe

Nino (Fr)

Dir. Pauline Loquès

Reedland (Neth-Belg)

Dir. Sven Bresser

Imago (Fr-Belg)

Dir. Déni Oumar Pitsaev

Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan-Fr-US-UK)

Dir. Shih-Ching Tsou

Special screenings

Adam’s Interest (Belg-Fr) – Opening Film

Dir. Laura Wandel

Baise-en-Ville (Fr)

Dir. Martin Jauvat

Love Letters (Fr)

Dir. Alice Douard

Dandelion’s Odyssey (Fr-Belg) – Closing Film

Dir. Momoko Seto