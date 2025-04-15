Providing two of the most-demanded upgrades while adding a major American filmmaker to their ranks, Criterion has announced July 2025’s lineup. Stanley Kubrick’s Barry Lyndon and François Truffaut’s Antoine Doinel series––the former a 2017 release, the latter dating to the start of the second Iraq War––will arrive in fresh 4K editions. While nearly everybody has come around to Lyndon as one of Kubrick’s greatest achievements, modern cinephilia has the opportunity to unstick itself from the will-we-or-won’t-we with Truffaut by revisiting his still-unmatched accomplishment in decades-spanning character psychology couched in genre play. Until the next time he’s out-of-fashion, at least.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Lonergan’s You Can Count on Me gets what is surely its most formidable home-video presence ever; same goes for Fritz Lang’s The Big Heat, whose pot of coffee should really show off your TV’s black levels. Meanwhile, Mike Nichols’ Carnal Knowledge will allow one to say “that’s me” aloud, over and over again, at a nicely remastered 4K image.

See artwork below and more at Criterion: