Reteaming with Joaquin Phoenix after the divisive, impressively anxiety-inducing Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster is back with his fourth feature. His western Eddington, set for a world premiere in competition at Cannes Film Festival, has now been set for a July 18 wide release and A24 has dropped the first teaser for the film also starring Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone, Luke Grimes, Austin Butler, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, and Amélie Hoeferle.

Here’s the brief synopsis: “In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico.” As one can see in the teaser, Aster is tackling the early pandemic days head-on as we see Phoenix’s character doomscrolling.

See the teaser and poster below.