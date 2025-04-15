There’s usually never a quiet year for Stephen King adaptations, but 2025 marks quite a year for the celebrated author. Following The Monkey at the top of the year, we’ll see The Running Man and The Long Walk this fall, but first this summer Mike Flanagan’s The Life of Chuck will arrive. Led by Tom Hiddleston, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, Jacob Tremblay, and Mark Hamill, the TIFF People’s Choice Award is based on King’s novella about three chapters in the life of an ordinary man named Charles Krantz. Ahead of NEON’s June 6 release, the new trailer has now arrived.

C.J. Prince said in his review, “The film’s overly precious nature will likely make The Life of Chuck critic-proof as well––anyone who takes issue with its basic themes will be seen as stomping on a wholesome effort to spread joy. But nice intentions don’t mean those themes can’t be called out for resting on a flimsy foundation. Many films have tackled the same, essential aspect of human existence around our fears of tragedy, grief, and death. The best, like those by Terence Davies, accept the highs and lows of life head-on because we have no choice but to accept them. A film like David Lynch’s The Straight Story shows people defined by tragedy and hardship choosing to remain kind and selfless, portrayed as acts of perseverance that are beyond moving and life-affirming.”

See the trailer below.