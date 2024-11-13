Seven years since You Were Never Really Here debuted at Cannes and with many false starts in-between, Lynne Ramsay is finally set to return. The Martin Scorsese-produced Die, My Love began shooting in recent months with Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, and LaKeith Stanfield, and today first stills of Lawrence and Pattinson have been revealed.

An adaptation of Ariana Harwicz’s 2019 novel, the film follows a mother who struggles to maintain her sanity as she battles with psychosis in a remote rural area. Co-written by Enda Walsh and shot by Seamus McGarvey, the project (per Ramsay) is “about mental health and the breakdown of a marriage. But it’s really fucking funny. At least I think it’s funny… But I’m Glaswegian, so I’ve [got] a really black sense of humor.”

See the first look below: