It’s been at least 15 years since Martin Scorsese first got involved with a biopic of Frank Sinatra, an almost too-logical pairing of Italian-Americans of a certain age from the tri-state area. Around the time of Hugo, Scorsese was so excited by 3D he considered shooting it and Silence (!) on the format; needless to say this did not come to pass. Many years went by, rights evaporated, and the busier-by-the-day octogenarian seemingly moved on.

Which makes it a great surprise, per Variety, that Scorsese’s perhaps more eager than ever to move forward: Leonardo DiCaprio is (of course) his consideration for ol’ blue eyes, while Jennifer Lawrence would portray Ava Gardner, Sinatra’s second wife and the woman who most drove him insane. Apple (of Flower Moon) and Sony are interested, which matters less when Tina Sinatra, the estate owner, has yet to give blessing. One thinks, however, it’s just a matter of time.

I’m far and away more interested in A Life of Jesus, about which we received our last update only recently, and which Variety now reports is looking to shoot later this year in Italy, Egypt, and (one second while I tug on my collar so hard it bruises vertebrae) Israel, the latter of which might be too busy committing unspeakable atrocities to facilitate production. Andrew Garfield is looking to reunite from Silence, while Miles Teller would, for some reason, also join.

The same story tells us Steven Spielberg is perhaps not taking Bullitt for the next feature. It’s instead reported he’s lined up a UFO film “based on his own original idea” with reliable David Koepp on scripting duties. Post-Fabelmans, the psychoanalytic components will be a lot harder to hide.