Martin Scorsese’s latest directorial effort and first collaboration with Timothée Chalamet is upon us––it just happens to clock at 1/206th Killers of the Flower Moon‘s length and point us towards a product. But this Bleu de Chanel ad features nearly as many shots as his recent feature and has more fun with the whole trying-to-sell-you-something routine than these things really should. Mixing color with tinting and black-and-white, interspersing multiple formats (or doing a great job making one look like another), and maybe boasting one or two King of Comedy nods, it pairs nicely (because I will take an auteurist stance) with his 2010 Chanel ad starring Gaspard Ulliel: the thrill and exhaustion of celebrity, the lure of a beautiful woman, and rock ‘n’ roll tunes. I learned nothing just as I ask that perfume commercials grant nothing in return.

Watch below: