Anthology’s recent Willem Dafoe retrospective received a major boon when their Last Temptation of Christ screening included a Q&A between the actor and Martin Scorsese, who recently told Fran Lebowitz that he barely travels below Central Park. The conversation is, far as I can tell, among the only times they’ve jointly discussed the film, whose production constitutes a story almost greater than the film itself.

The power of Scorsese is that he’s one of the very few who can bridge the most serious cinematic endeavors with the biggest of mainstream talent––in the case of this post, Anthology Film Archives and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It emerged earlier this year that they were perhaps to make a surprising collaboration on a crime project wherein Johnson would play a Hawaiian boss “who battled encroaching rivals for control of organized crime on the islands.” Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt would star in a film I nevertheless refuse to believe will ever come to fruition.

Still, Deadline report Disney and 20th Century Studios are looking to acquire it––a feather in the cap if ever there were one. Scorsese has nevertheless been busy developing projects, most recently Home (acquired by Apple) and Devil in the White City (also 20th Century). There’s also Life of Jesus, which a script excerpt implies would be the most essential of anything listed herein. We will see.