Martin Scorsese’s schedule has been uncertain of late. When we talked to Rodrigo Prieto in November he revealed they were supposed to be at work on a new project––not Home or Life of Jesus, which had both generated much heat in the last year, but Sinatra, a project many thought dead. Par for the course, then, if he goes back to the well. Per Deadline, Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are looking to reunite for The Devil in the White City, an adaptation of Erik Larson’s non-fiction sensation with which they were involved some ten years ago and which is being revived at 20th Century Studios.

But for a filmmaker who stressed there’s no time left, this is a curiously soft prospect: no script yet exists, despite decade-old word that Billy Ray would be adapting. Assuming the project happens at all, I wouldn’t be surprised if one of Scorsese’s aforementioned projects moves forward first, or he just takes a producing credit while someone else (let’s say… Ridley Scott) takes the reigns. (And how that squares with desires to no longer make a “big movie” requiring many extras: your guess is as good as mine.) But word of new Scorsese is better than some nascent fears he’d see an early retirement.

Here’s a publisher-approved synopsis of the book, foretelling why Scorsese and DiCaprio have been invested in it for this long: