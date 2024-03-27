It’s been inferred since last year that Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming Jesus film would take an aslant approach to the greatest story ever told. Put simply and enigmatically by the man himself: “I don’t know what it’s going to be, exactly. I don’t know what you’d call it. It wouldn’t be a straight narrative. But there would be staged scenes. And I’d be in it.”

After furthers confirmations and intimations of what the film, an adaptation of Shūsaku Endō’s A Life of Jesus, will constitute, Father Antonio Spadaro––with whom Scorsese conversed for a series of interviews that form the recently published Italian book Dialoghi sulla fede (Dialogues on Faith)––has given Variety a close view of its intentions. Per Scorsese’s hopes to remove negative onuses from religion, Spadaro said the feature seeks “to recover this original experience that he had of the fully embodied, positive, open, complex spirituality in which he was trained” and filter the religious perspective through his own cinema. (Maybe better that than the less-than-ideal note he’s partnering with Fox Nation for a new religious series. Let’s see how the network’s characteristically MAGA viewership responds to any De Niro associations.)

The truly major coup, though, is this book’s excerpt from an early draft Scorsese had penned; it’s rather extraordinary on paper, mingling film footage with renditions of his earliest cinematic ambitions, and implies a continuation from Killers of the Flower Moon‘s astonishing final sequence.

You can find it below: