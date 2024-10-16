With Janus possessing the much-needed restorations, Catherine Breillat is getting her biggest-ever spotlight in November’s Criterion Channel series spanning 1976’s A Real Young Girl to 2004’s Anatomy of Hell––just one of numerous retrospectives arriving next month. They’re also spotlighting Ida Lupino, directorial efforts of John Turturro (who also gets an “Adventures In Moviegoing”), the Coen brothers, and Jacques Audiard.
In a slightly more macroscopic view, Columbia Noir and a new edition of “Queersighting” (putting a new lens on The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, and Gilda) ring in Noirvember. Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse trilogy and Miller’s Crossing get Criterion Editions, while restorations of David Bowie-starrer The Linguini Incident, Med Hondo’s West Indies, and Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue make streaming debuts; and Kevin Jerome Everson’s Tonsler Park arrives just in time for another grim election day.
See the full list of titles arriving in November below:
36 fillette, Catherine Breillat, 1988
Anatomy of Hell, Catherine Breillat, 2004
Anything Goes, Lewis Milestone, 1936
Automorphosis, Harrod Blank, 2009
Barton Fink, Joel Coen, 1991
The Beat That My Heart Skipped, Jacques Audiard, 2005
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Sidney Lumet, 2007
The Big Clock, John Farrow, 1948*
The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953
The Big Lebowski, Joel Coen, 1998*
The Body Is a House of Familiar Rooms, Elois Sherrid and Lauryn Welch, 2022
Blue Room, Merete Muller, 2022
Bums’ Paradise, Tomas McCabe and Andrei Rozen, 2003
The Crimson Kimono, Samuel Fuller, 1959
Cry of the Hunted, Joseph H. Lewis, 1953
Dirty Like an Angel, Catherine Breillat, 1991
The Doom Generation, Gregg Araki, 1995
Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder, 1944
Dugout Dick, Harrod Blank and Joanne Shen, 2022
Everybody’s Watching, Omar Al Dakheel, 2023
Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962
The Face Behind the Mask, Robert Florey, 1941
Fading Gigolo, John Turturro, 2013*
Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946
God Is Good, C. Prinz, 2024
The Hard Way, Vincent Sherman, 1943
High Sierra, Raoul Walsh, 1941*
The Hudsucker Proxy, Joel Coen, 1994
Human Desire, Fritz Lang, 1954
Inside Llewyn Davis, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2013*
The Killer That Stalked New York, Earl McEvoy, 1950
The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982
Ladies in Retirement, Charles Vidor, 1941
Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944
The Light That Failed, William A. Wellman, 1939*
The Linguini Incident, Richard Shepard, 1991
Mac, John Turturro, 1992
Madulu, the Seaman, Akley Olton, 2023
The Maltese Falcon, John Huston, 1941
The Man I Love, Raoul Walsh, 1946
Miller’s Crossing, Joel Coen, 1990
Moontide, Archie Mayo, 1942
Murder by Contract, Irving Lerner, 1958
Nightfall, Jacques Tourneur, 1957
Nocturnal Uproar, Catherine Breillat, 1979
Oh My God! It’s Harrod Blank!, David Silberberg, 2008
On Dangerous Ground, Nicholas Ray, 1951
On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954
Open Your Eyes, Alejandro Amenábar, 1997
Out of the Blue, Dennis Hopper, 1980
Perfect Love, Catherine Breillat, 1996
Peter Ibbetson, Henry Hathaway, 1935
Pickup Alley, John Gilling, 1957
A Place on the Edge of Breath, Veronica Rutledge and Ada Avery Bogetti Pérez, 2022
Raising Arizona, Joel Coen, 1987
Read My Lips, Jacques Audiard, 2001
A Real Young Girl, Catherine Breillat, 1976
Romance & Cigarettes, John Turturro, 2007
The Sea Wolf, Michael Curtiz, 1941
A Serious Man, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2009*
Seven Second Love Affair, Robert Abel, 1965
Sex Is Comedy, Catherine Breillat, 2002
The Shadowless Tower, Zhang Lü, 2023
The Sniper, Edward Dmytryk, 1952
Songs of Earth, Margreth Olin, 2023
Stoney Knows How, Bruce “Pacho” Lane and Alan Govenar, 1981
Strange Fascination, Hugo Haas, 1952
They Drive by Night, Raoul Walsh, 1940
This Ain’t No Mouse Music, Maureen Gosling and Chris Simon, 2013
Tonsler Park, Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017
Totally F***ed Up, Gregg Araki, 1993
True Grit, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2010*
West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty, Med Hondo, 1979
When It’s Good, It’s Good, Alejandra Vasquez, 2023
Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You, Harrod Blank and Sjoerd Djik, 2019
Wild Wheels, Harrod Blank, 1992
Yours for the Asking, Alexander Hall, 1936*
Zydeco, Nick Spitzer, 1984
*Available in the U.S. only