With Janus possessing the much-needed restorations, Catherine Breillat is getting her biggest-ever spotlight in November’s Criterion Channel series spanning 1976’s A Real Young Girl to 2004’s Anatomy of Hell––just one of numerous retrospectives arriving next month. They’re also spotlighting Ida Lupino, directorial efforts of John Turturro (who also gets an “Adventures In Moviegoing”), the Coen brothers, and Jacques Audiard.

In a slightly more macroscopic view, Columbia Noir and a new edition of “Queersighting” (putting a new lens on The Maltese Falcon, Double Indemnity, and Gilda) ring in Noirvember. Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse trilogy and Miller’s Crossing get Criterion Editions, while restorations of David Bowie-starrer The Linguini Incident, Med Hondo’s West Indies, and Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue make streaming debuts; and Kevin Jerome Everson’s Tonsler Park arrives just in time for another grim election day.

See the full list of titles arriving in November below:

36 fillette, Catherine Breillat, 1988

Anatomy of Hell, Catherine Breillat, 2004

Anything Goes, Lewis Milestone, 1936

Automorphosis, Harrod Blank, 2009

Barton Fink, Joel Coen, 1991

The Beat That My Heart Skipped, Jacques Audiard, 2005

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, Sidney Lumet, 2007

The Big Clock, John Farrow, 1948*

The Big Heat, Fritz Lang, 1953

The Big Lebowski, Joel Coen, 1998*

The Body Is a House of Familiar Rooms, Elois Sherrid and Lauryn Welch, 2022

Blue Room, Merete Muller, 2022

Bums’ Paradise, Tomas McCabe and Andrei Rozen, 2003

The Crimson Kimono, Samuel Fuller, 1959

Cry of the Hunted, Joseph H. Lewis, 1953

Dirty Like an Angel, Catherine Breillat, 1991

The Doom Generation, Gregg Araki, 1995

Double Indemnity, Billy Wilder, 1944

Dugout Dick, Harrod Blank and Joanne Shen, 2022

Everybody’s Watching, Omar Al Dakheel, 2023

Experiment in Terror, Blake Edwards, 1962

The Face Behind the Mask, Robert Florey, 1941

Fading Gigolo, John Turturro, 2013*

Gilda, Charles Vidor, 1946

God Is Good, C. Prinz, 2024

The Hard Way, Vincent Sherman, 1943

High Sierra, Raoul Walsh, 1941*

The Hudsucker Proxy, Joel Coen, 1994

Human Desire, Fritz Lang, 1954

Inside Llewyn Davis, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2013*

The Killer That Stalked New York, Earl McEvoy, 1950

The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982

Ladies in Retirement, Charles Vidor, 1941

Laura, Otto Preminger, 1944

The Light That Failed, William A. Wellman, 1939*

The Linguini Incident, Richard Shepard, 1991

Mac, John Turturro, 1992

Madulu, the Seaman, Akley Olton, 2023

The Maltese Falcon, John Huston, 1941

The Man I Love, Raoul Walsh, 1946

Miller’s Crossing, Joel Coen, 1990

Moontide, Archie Mayo, 1942

Murder by Contract, Irving Lerner, 1958

Nightfall, Jacques Tourneur, 1957

Nocturnal Uproar, Catherine Breillat, 1979

Oh My God! It’s Harrod Blank!, David Silberberg, 2008

On Dangerous Ground, Nicholas Ray, 1951

On the Waterfront, Elia Kazan, 1954

Open Your Eyes, Alejandro Amenábar, 1997

Out of the Blue, Dennis Hopper, 1980

Perfect Love, Catherine Breillat, 1996

Peter Ibbetson, Henry Hathaway, 1935

Pickup Alley, John Gilling, 1957

A Place on the Edge of Breath, Veronica Rutledge and Ada Avery Bogetti Pérez, 2022

Raising Arizona, Joel Coen, 1987

Read My Lips, Jacques Audiard, 2001

A Real Young Girl, Catherine Breillat, 1976

Romance & Cigarettes, John Turturro, 2007

The Sea Wolf, Michael Curtiz, 1941

A Serious Man, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2009*

Seven Second Love Affair, Robert Abel, 1965

Sex Is Comedy, Catherine Breillat, 2002

The Shadowless Tower, Zhang Lü, 2023

The Sniper, Edward Dmytryk, 1952

Songs of Earth, Margreth Olin, 2023

Stoney Knows How, Bruce “Pacho” Lane and Alan Govenar, 1981

Strange Fascination, Hugo Haas, 1952

They Drive by Night, Raoul Walsh, 1940

This Ain’t No Mouse Music, Maureen Gosling and Chris Simon, 2013

Tonsler Park, Kevin Jerome Everson, 2017

Totally F***ed Up, Gregg Araki, 1993

True Grit, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, 2010*

West Indies: The Fugitive Slaves of Liberty, Med Hondo, 1979

When It’s Good, It’s Good, Alejandra Vasquez, 2023

Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You, Harrod Blank and Sjoerd Djik, 2019

Wild Wheels, Harrod Blank, 1992

Yours for the Asking, Alexander Hall, 1936*

Zydeco, Nick Spitzer, 1984

*Available in the U.S. only