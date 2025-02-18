No streaming service does a director retrospective like the Criterion Channel, and March offers two masters at opposite ends of exposure. On one side is Michael Mann, whose work from Thief through Collateral (minus The Keep) is given a spotlight; on the other is Alain Guiraudie, who (in advance of Misericordia opening on March 21) has five films arriving. (2001’s duet of That Old Dream That Moves and Sunshine for the Scoundrels have perhaps never streamed in the U.S. before.) Meanwhile, three noirs from Douglas Sirk (Lured, Shockproof, and Thunder on the Hill) are programmed alongside a Lee Chang-dong retrospective that features three new restorations.

Showcases will be staged for Dogme 95, Best Supporting Actor winners, and French Poetic Relaism (Renoir, Carné, Duviver, you know the deal). Welles’ The Trial gets a Criterion Edition alongside Demon Pond; Horace Ové’s newly restored Pressure makes a streaming premiere alongside spruced-up copies of Amadeus, Love Is the Devil, Port of Shadows, and Burning an Illusion, as well as recent favorite Only the River Flows; and all three parts of Penelope Spheeris’ The Decline of Western Civilization are given their own corner.

See the full list of films streaming in February and more at the Criterion Channel:

Ali, Michael Mann, 2001

Amadeus, Miloš Forman, 1984

American Promise, Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster, 2013

The Bad and the Beautiful, Vincente Minnelli, 1952

Burning, Lee Chang-dong, 2018

Burning an Illusion, Menelik Shabazz, 1981

Collateral, Michael Mann, 2004*

The Crime of Monsieur Lange, Jean Renoir, 1936

Dancer in the Dark, Lars von Trier, 2000

The Decline of Western Civilization I, Penelope Spheeris, 1981

The Decline of Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years, Penelope Spheeris, 1988

The Decline of Western Civilization Part III, Penelope Spheeris, 1998

Demon Pond, Masahiro Shinoda, 1979

Ed Wood, Tim Burton, 1994

The End of the Day, Julien Duvivier, 1939

A Fish Called Wanda, Charles Crichton, 1988

From Here to Eternity, Fred Zinnemann, 1953

Ghost, Jerry Zucker, 1990*

Glory, Edward Zwick, 1989

The Grapes of Wrath, John Ford, 1940

Green Fish, Lee Chang-dong, 1997

Hannah and Her Sisters, Woody Allen, 1986

Heat, Michael Mann, 1995

The Insider, Michael Mann, 1999

Le jour se lève, Marcel Carné, 1939

Julien Donkey-Boy, Harmony Korine, 1999

Key Largo, John Huston, 1948

The Killing Fields, Roland Joffé, 1984

L.A. Confidential, Curtis Hanson, 1997

Ladies’ Paradise, Julien Duvivier, 1930

The Last of the Mohicans, Michael Mann, 1992

The Last Picture Show, Peter Bogdanovich, 1971

Love Is the Devil: Study for a Portrait of Francis Bacon, John Maybury, 1998*

Lured, Douglas Sirk, 1947

Manhunter, Michael Mann, 1986*

Mifune, Søren Kragh-Jacobsen, 1999

Mother Hummingbird, Julien Duvivier, 1929

Nobody’s Hero, Alain Guiraudie, 2022

Oasis, Lee Chang-dong, 2002

Only the River Flows, Wei Shujun, 2023

Peppermint Candy, Lee Chang-dong, 1999

Poetry, Lee Chang-dong, 2010

Port of Shadows, Marcel Carné, 1938

Shampoo, Hal Ashby, 1975

Shockproof, Douglas Sirk, 1949

Slaying Goliath, Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster, 2008

Stateless, Michèle Stephenson, 2020

Staying Vertical, Alain Guiraudie, 2016

Stranger By the Lake, Alain Guiraudie, 2013*

Such a Pretty Little Beach, Yves Allégret, 1949

Sunshine for the Scoundrels, Alain Guiraudie, 2001

T, Keisha Rae Witherspoon, 2019

That Old Dream That Moves, Alain Guiraudie, 2001

They Were Five, Julien Duvivier, 1936

Thief, Michael Mann, 1981

The Trial, Orson Welles, 1962

*Available in the U.S. only