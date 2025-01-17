I consider myself something like a student, autodidact or otherwise, of cinema and––even still, must confess––had not ever grasped the concept of Argentine noir. Credit to Criterion Channel, who’ll expand my horizons with February’s program (concisely titled “Argentine Noir”) that includes one known title––Pierre Chenal’s Native Son, an Argentine film from a French director adapting an American novel about the African-American experience in Chicago––and five I look forward to discovering. Retrospective-wise, their wide-reaching Claudette Colbert program could double as a lesson in Old Hollywood, between Capra, Stahl, DeMille, Lubitsch, Sirk, and Sturges. February, of course, brings Black History Month and Valentine’s Day: the former engenders a series featuring films such as Nothing but a Man, Portrait of Jason, and Losing Ground; the latter brings “New York Love Stories,” from Carol to Crossing Delancey to, curiously, Annie Hall, which likely would not have streamed just a few years ago.

Crossing Delancey gets a Criterion Edition alongside Chilly Scenes of Winter; both are in a new Joan Micklin Silver program including the Carol Kane-starring Hester Street and Shelley Duvall-led Bernice Bobs Her Hair. Chantal Akerman’s Toute une nuit, Jean Grémillion’s Remorques, and Sara Gomez’s One Way or Another (itself part of a larger director retrospective) all stream in new restorations. Phantom Thread also streams, but I’d really encourage you to buy the incredible-looking 4K if you’ve got the means.

About Extra Hours and Volunteer Work, Sara Gómez, 1973

All Shall Be Well, Ray Yeung, 2024

An Island for Miguel, Sara Gómez, 1968

And . . . We’ve Got Sabor, Sara Gómez, 1967

And When I Die, I Won’t Stay Dead, Billy Woodberry, 2015

Annie Hall, Woody Allen, 1977

The Apple of My Eye, Axelle Ropert, 2016

Arthur, Steve Gordon, 1981

Battling Butler, Buster Keaton, 1926

The Beast Must Die, Román Viñoly Barreto, 1952

Bernice Bobs Her Hair, Joan Micklin Silver, 1976

Between the Lines, Joan Micklin Silver, 1977

The Bitter Stems, Fernando Ayala, 1956

The Black Vampire, Román Viñoly Barreto, 1953

Bluebeard’s Eighth Wife, Ernst Lubitsch, 1938

Carol, Todd Haynes, 2015*

Chilly Scenes of Winter, Joan Micklin Silver, 1979

Cleopatra, Cecil B. DeMille, 1934

Crossing Delancey, Joan Micklin Silver, 1988

A Documentary About Transit, Sara Gómez, 1971

Down with Love, Peyton Reed, 2003

The Egg and I, Chester Erskine, 1947

Eternity’s Pillar, Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, 1985–8

Excursion to Vueltabajo, 1965

Falling in Love, Ulu Grosbard, 1984

A Fish in the Bathtub, Joan Micklin Silver, 1999

Flipside, Christopher Wilcha, 2023

Frankie and Johnny, Garry Marshall, 1991*

The General, Buster Keaton and Clyde Bruckman, 1926

The Gilded Lily, Wesley Ruggles, 1935

The Goodbye Girl, Herbert Ross, 1977

Go West, Buster Keaton, 1925

The Great Buster: A Celebration, Peter Bogdanovich, 2018

Guanabacoa: Chronicle of My Family, Sara Gómez, 1966

Hester Street, Joan Micklin Silver, 1975

Honor Among Lovers, Dorothy Arzner, 1931

I Like It Like That, Darnell Martin, 1994

I Met Him in Paris, Wesley Ruggles, 1937

I’ll Go to Santiago, Sara Gómez, 1964

If I Should Die Before I Wake, Carlos Hugo Christensen, 1952

Imitation of Life, John M. Stahl, 1934

It Could Happen to You, Andrew Bergman, 1994

It Happened One Night, Frank Capra, 1934

It’s My Turn, Claudia Weill, 1980

Kissing Jessica Stein, Charles Herman-Wurmfeld, 2001

Local Power, Popular Power, Sara Gómez, 1970

Maid of Salem, Frank Lloyd, 1937

Mário, Billy Woodberry, 2024

Marseille après la guerre, Billy Woodberry, 2005

Miss and the Doctors, Axelle Ropert, 2013

Moonstruck, Norman Jewison, 1987

My Contribution, Sara Gómez, 1972

Nationtime, William Greaves, 1972

Native Son, Pierre Chenal, 1951

The Navigator, Buster Keaton and Donald Crisp, 1924

Never Open That Door, Carlos Hugo Christensen, 1952

No Time for Love, Mitchell Leisen, 1943

On Sugar Workers’ Quarters, Sara Gómez, 1971

On the Other Island, Sara Gómez, 1968

One Way or Another, Sara Gómez, 1977

The Palm Beach Story, Preston Sturges, 1942

Petite Solange, Axelle Ropert, 2021

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson, 2017

The Pocketbook, Billy Woodberry, 1980

Prenatal Care, Sara Gómez, 1972

Raising Victor Vargas, Peter Sollett, 2002

A Season with Isabella Rossellini, Marian Lacombe, 2023

Seven Chances, Buster Keaton, 1925

Sherlock Jr., Buster Keaton, 1924

Skylark, Mark Sandrich, 1941

Something Wild, Jonathan Demme, 1986

Steamboat Bill, Jr., Buster Keaton, 1928

A Story from Africa, Billy Woodberry, 2019

Thunder on the Hill, Douglas Sirk, 1951

Torch Singer, Alexander Hall and George Somnes, 1933

Toute une nuite, Chantal Akerman, 1982

Treasure Island, Sara Gómez, 1969

The Wolberg Family, Axelle Ropert, 2009

Year One, Sara Gómez, 1972

*Available in the U.S. only