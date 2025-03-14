I’ve still never seen The Wages of Fear (life moves fast and there’s books to read in-between all those films) but within days of Criterion’s 4K arriving at my door comes news that its little brother is next in line. William Friedkin’s Sorcerer lands on 4K this June, a month that sees two of its biggest titles (and best-looking packages) get the much-desired upgrade: Paul Schrader’s Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters and Terry Gilliam’s Brazil should look and (in the case of Philip Glass’ score for the former) sound better than ever.

Sidney Lumet’s The Wiz and François Girard’s Thirty Two Short Films About Glenn Gould also arrive on the format; both are complemented by a Blu-ray of Charlotte Zwerin’s Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser. (Again, might be time to invest in a soundbar.) Meanwhile, Mitchell Leisen’s Midnight (starring Claudette Colbert and John Barrymore) earns the honorable silver prize of a Blu-ray.

See cover art below and more at Criterion: