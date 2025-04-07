This summer marks the return of Wes Anderson, now with an Oscar in-hand for his quartet of Roald Dahl adaptations. The Phoenician Scheme tells the story of a family (and family business) and stars Benicio del Toro as Zsa-zsa Korda, one of the richest men in Europe; Mia Threapleton as Sister Liesl, his daughter and a nun; Michael Cera as Bjorn Lund, their tutor. With a cast also including Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Riz Ahmed, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Richard Ayoade, Rupert Friend, Hope Davis, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Focus Features has now released the first trailer ahead of a likely Cannes debut, May 30 limited opening, and June 6 wide release.

Despite shooting all of his live-action features, along with his recent Oscar-winning The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, Robert Yeoman took a break from his Anderson collaborations. Stepping in as director of photography, as he did for the Coens when Roger Deakins wasn’t available for Inside Llewyn Davis, is Bruno Delbonnel, (Amélie, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Across the Universe, and The Tragedy of Macbeth). It won’t be the first time the cinematographer has worked with Wes Anderson––he shot his H&M holiday ad “Come Together” and even briefly appeared in The French Dispatch.

See the trailer below: