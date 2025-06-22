With Wes Anderson’s newest film The Phoenician Scheme now in theaters, he’s now reteamed with Montblanc for a new short film following last year’s collaboration, which was shot by Linus Sandgren. This time shot by Darius Khondji, who worked with Anderson on the 2013 Prada short Castello Cavalcanti, it features Anderson directing himself alongside Rupert Friend, Michael Cera, Waris Ahluwalia, and Esther McGregor.

Here’s the official description of the short, co-directed by Roman Coppola: “We are proud to present “Let’s Write,” the next chapter in our ongoing collaboration with visionary filmmaker Wes Anderson. The new campaign, with a short film by Wes Anderson, returns to the Montblanc Observatory High-Mountain Library in a literal, metaphorical, and poetic journey—one that celebrates writing, creativity, and Montblanc’s unique spirit of storytelling.”

Luke Hicks said in our Cannes review of The Phoenician Scheme, “Watching The Phoenician Scheme is like walking through an immaculately curated home-design or vintage store, oohing and aahing at all the remarkable things you’d never seen or previously imagined. It’s fun, interesting, relatively shallow, inspiring in certain crafts, and usually becomes a sluggish experience after sorting through everything for a while. If you’re not buying something, the perusing itself isn’t the kind of experience you take home with you. Or if you do take back something non-material, it’s the abstract memory of eccentric patterns, wallpapers, weapons, costumes, tchotchkes, pieces of furniture––tabled ideas for your next room remodel or dishware set.”

Watch below, along with 20 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of The Phoenician Scheme.