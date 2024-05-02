While Wes Anderson continues production in Germany on his new film The Phoenician Scheme, starring Benicio Del Toro, Michael Cera, Bill Murray, Riz Ahmed, and Mia Threapleton (Kate Winslet’s daughter), we have another treat from the filmmaker today. After teaming with cinematographer Bruno Delbonnel on his latest feature, he’s now collaborated with Linus Sandgren (La La Land, Saltburn) for a new short film / ad for a company that certainly fits his brand.

To mark a century since the pen Meisterstück was first introduced in 1924, Montblanc has partnered with Anderson to create a campaign that journeys into the Maison’s extraordinary world as seen through the filmmaker’s eyes. Directed by and starring Anderson, who co-directed with Roman Coppola and co-stars with Rupert Friend and Jason Schwartzman, the humorous three-minute feature was shot over two days in Berlin.

Anderson also shot alternate versions for other countries, featuring Maude Apatow and Waris Ahluwalia as well as South Korean actor Lee Jin-wook and Chinese actor Jing Boran, Vogue Business reports. However, only the American version is currently available, which one can see below.