Now in its 23rd edition, the New York Asian Film Festival has been delivering high-octane thrills, riveting drama, hilarious comedies, and beyond from across Asia and the world for over two decades. This year’s edition is no different, offering highlights from Cannes (Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In), Sundance (Dìdi (弟弟), Brief History of a Family), and Venice & TIFF (City of Wind, Snow Leopard), plus world premieres (Inexternal, For Alice, Operation Undead, Baby Assassins: Nice Days, The Killers). Ahead of the festival kicking off July 12 at Film at Lincoln Center, we’re pleased to premiere the action-packed exclusive trailer.

“For so many, Asian films start and end with Parasite or Everything Everywhere All At Once (who could blame them?), but the real action is happening in the trenches of Asian cinema, where audacious auteurs and daring debutantes are unleashing a tidal wave of talent that’s about to crash on American shores,” said Samuel Jamier, festival director and president of the New York Asian Film Foundation. “This year’s festival is like sriracha sauce—it’s spicy, it’s tangy, it’s got a kick that’ll wake up your senses. And it’s hard to find right now! We’ve got more fresh faces than a K-pop band. It’s a blockbuster year for us, and we can’t wait to share these passionate stories with equally passionate audiences in the city that never sleeps—although they might want to catch a nap before our late-night screenings! Whether you’re a die-hard cinephile or just looking for a wild ride, we got you covered.”

New York Asian Film Festival takes place July 12–22 at Film at Lincoln Center, and from July 22–28 at the SVA Theatre, with special weekend screenings and one-night-only programming from July 13–15, 18–21, and 23–25 at LOOK Cinemas W57, as well as a special collaborative presentation of hit films at the Korean Cultural Center New York on July 13–27.

Watch the exclusive trailer below, edited by Raymond Angelo and Leonard B. Santos, and get tickets here.