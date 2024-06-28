Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about filmmakers! Not the films that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today, as a sort of B-Side to our own recent Bruce Willis B-Side episode, we speak to screenwriter Daniel Waters about Hudson Hawk! And much, much, much more!

Daniel and I talk about the overnight success of Heathers getting made, the overnight failure of Hudson Hawk, followed by the complicated reaction to Batman Returns. Oh, and what about the three seashells in Demolition Man?

We also discuss Renny Harlin and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, that incredible Sandra Bullock performance, and his underseen directorial efforts (Happy Campers and Sex and Death 101).

Questions asked and answered include: what happened to all of the individual style in screenplays? Why does everybody save the cat these days? Is there a reason there have been two different homages to Hudson Hawk in big 2024 blockbusters? Is writing a novel fun after spending three decades writing screenplays? Is Mark Waters’ best film really Freaky Friday?

For more from The B-Side, you can check out highlights of actors/directors and the films discussed in one place here.

