Today, Conor and I are honored to have a filmmaker who gave us some of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters of all time: Renny Harlin! The Finnish director has a new film out called The Misfits (and available on VOD Tuesday, June 15th), starring Pierce Brosnan, Nick Cannon, and Jamie Chung. Our B-Sides include Harlin’s first film Born American, his Andrew Dice Clay-starrer The Adventures of Ford Fairlane, and the much-maligned, underrated pirate adventure Cutthroat Island.

Harlin is a very honest and open guest here, and we touch on many different moments throughout his accomplished and eclectic career. From the struggles and risks of getting Born American made, to the lessons learned on hits like Cliffhanger, and the cultural appraisal of films like Ford Fairlane and Cutthroat.

Other topics include Harlin’s upcoming Inspector Palmu movie (a longtime passion project for him), a deep dive into the complexities of making every decision in the director’s chair, and longing for the days when practical action was a more common occurrence on a film set.

