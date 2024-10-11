NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research

Éric Rohmer’s A Tale of Autumn screens on Sunday courtesy of Amnesiascope and Rohmer Fits.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm print of Silent Hill shows Friday and Saturday, as does a Radiohead-scored Nosferatu; the latter day brings Apocalypse Now: Final Cut and a print of Love Streams; Francis Ford Coppola’s Tetro screens on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A Brad Dourif retrospective includes the actor in-person for Wise Blood on Saturday and Horseplayer on Sunday; films by Dreyer play in “Essential Cinema.”

IFC Center

The Guy Maddin series “Forbidden Rooms” begins; black-and-white restoration of Johnny Mnemonic and Julian Schnabel’s Basquiat play, as does a 40th-anniversary restoration of Paris, Texas; Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch play late.

Museum of Modern Art

As the career-spanning Johnnie To retrospective closes, a Samuel L. Jackson series continues with Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, and The Long Kiss Goodnight on 35mm.

BAM

Films by John Waters, Marlon Riggs, and more play in the New York LGBTQ+ Film Festival.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals concludes with Frederick Wiseman’s Model and Robina Rose’s Nightshift.

Film Forum

A George Stevens retrospective and restorations of The Devil, Probably and Lancelot du lac continue; a Laurel and Hardy program screens on Sunday.

Metrograph

The Host, Ali: Fear Eats the Soul, In the Cut, Far From Heaven, Persepolis, and The Piano Teacher show on 35mm; Don’t Go in the Sewers, Society of the Spectacle, and a Yao Xiao-curated series begin; In Her Skin and Under My Thumb continue.

Museum of the Moving Image

A Frank Oz retrospective continues.